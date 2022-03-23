Woman airlifted to hospital after high-speed crash traps her in burning car

A woman is in the hospital after being pulled from a burning car following a high-speed crash in Charlotte County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Charlotte County Public Safety, a call came in just before 3 p.m. about a car on fire because of an accident. A woman was driving a 2014 red Camaro north on Veterans Boulevard, coming from Kings Highway, when she lost control of her car. It slammed head-on into a pine tree and caught on fire.

When the driver’s door would not open, good Samaritans broke the passenger-side window and pulled the woman from the burning car. She suffered serious burns and injuries, including a compound fracture to her lower right leg, and was airlifted to Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

