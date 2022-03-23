Two teens sentenced for hate crime after vandalizing rabbi’s home in Bonita Springs

Two teenagers were sentenced Wednesday in Lee County Juvenile Court for a vandalism case that targeted the home of Rabbi Mendy Greenberg in Bonita Springs.

Tucker Bachman, 17, and a 14-year-old spray painted the victim’s driveway with the word “Jew’s,” destroyed a mailbox, and smashed a car window. WINK News is not naming the 14-year-old because of his age.

The teens were charged with Criminal Mischief More than $200.00 and the Florida “hate crime” enhancement statute was added. which is a third-degree felony.

Both juveniles are placed on probation, which includes community service and a curfew. As a condition of probation, the two must also attend the Neighborhood Accountability Board, also known as “NAB” with their parents or legal guardian.

State Attorney Amira Fox said, “These juveniles will face their consequences immediately from the community they injured. They will learn of the impact of their senseless behavior by meeting with leaders of the Jewish community and, together, the community will determine how best to repair the harm.”

State Attorney Fox, Sheriff Carmine Marceno and Rabbi Greenberg expressed that it was important the juveniles answer directly to the Jewish community.

“Rabbi Greenberg, Sheriff Marceno and I hope that this resolution will help deter criminal acts rooted in prejudice by empowering the victims of such prejudice to challenge the actors to learn from their ignorance,” Fox added.

Assistant State Attorney Scott Miller prosecuted the cases.

