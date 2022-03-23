Record heat Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s cold front

After breaking and tying records in both Naples and Punta Gorda on Tuesday, we’re heading into another day of record and near-record heat.

Look for highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a breeze sustained between 10 to 20 mph. A stray shower will be possible, but most areas will remain dry.

Rain chances will begin to increase late Wednesday night as a cold front begins to approach from the northwest. We’ll likely be dealing with some areas of rain, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, waking up on Thursday morning.

We’ll continue to see rounds of rain and storms move through the area Thursday into Thursday night as the cold front moves through.

While the better ingredients for severe storms will remain to the north of Southwest Florida, a Level 1 out of 5 risk is currently clipping northwest DeSoto and Charlotte counties.

The front will clear our area by mid-morning Friday, leaving us with a nice drop in humidity and temperatures for Friday and the weekend! Highs will return to the 70s for Friday and Saturday with overnight lows in the 50s Saturday morning through Tuesday morning of next week.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: KC Sherman



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know