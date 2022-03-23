Punta Gorda woman one of 2 people killed in Highlands County crash

A woman from Punta Gorda was one of two people killed in a crash that left a Punta Gorda man seriously injured on SR-70 in Highlands County Tuesday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by a 65-year-old man from Sebring was traveling east on SR-70, approaching County Road 29 around 6:45 p.m. A Subaru station wagon driven by a 48-year-old man from Valrico, with an 81-year-old woman and 82-year-old man from Punta Gorda as his passengers, was traveling west on SR-70, likewise approaching County Road 29. The tractor-trailer attempted to make a left turn onto northbound County Road 29 and traveled into the path of the Subaru.

The two vehicles collided head-on, both coming to rest in the intersection. The driver of the Subaru and his female passenger were both declared dead. The Punta Gorda man was transported to Gulf Coast Hospital in serious condition. The crash remains under investigation.

