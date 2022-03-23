Pet Pals: Bear

Are you looking for a real-life Teddy Bear to snuggle at home? Look no further than 8-year-old Bear! He’s a mixed breed dog available for adoption at the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Bear has the perfect temperament for any family and is good around children. He likes his walks but is also perfectly content just hanging out on the lanai.

Gulf Coast Humane Society is hosting Stand Pup Comedy Night at Rusty’s Raw Bar, located at 4631 SE 10th Place in Cape Coral on Thursday. Mary Lynn Rajskub, best known for playing Chloe on 24 and Gail the Snail on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” will have you howling as the headliner. Stand Pup Comedy Night will feature raffle prizes and a 50/50.

Tickets are available for purchase here.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know