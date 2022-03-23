Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; March 23

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Daniel Brinser (DOB 1/1/76) – wanted in Lee County for grand theft, dealing in stolen property, and false verification of ownership to a pawnbroker.

He is accused of stealing from a home on Sanibel Island, then immediately going to a local pawn shop to sell the items off for a mere pennies on the dollar.

Brinser used his real identification to make the fraudulent transactions, which led detectives right back to him.

Since then, Crime Stoppers says he’s gone into hiding and has so far evaded arrest.

To date, he’s been booked 15 times before on charges of grand theft auto, burglary, contempt, hit and run involving injury, multiple counts of battery and driving under the influence. He is 6’3”, 190 pounds and was last known to be living in central Fort Myers.

Clarence Crowley (DOB 6/24/65) – wanted in Collier County on a bench warrant for failure to appear on charges of grand theft, fraudulent use of personal identification, and resisting officers.

He’s considered a repeat offender with an extensive history in both Lee and Collier counties.

He has been booked 27 times between the two counties for a long list of charges including burglaries and thefts, drug charges, and fleeing and eluding. He’s also been sentenced to prison twice for theft and burglary charges out of Lee County.

Crowly was most recently arrested for grand theft over $20,000 in Collier and was released on the promise that he would show up for subsequent court hearings, which he has since failed to do.

He is 5’10”, 170 pounds and could be moving back and forth between Bonita Springs and North Naples to avoid arrest. He could also be using the aliases of Joseph Crowley or Perry Crowley to help keep himself out of jail.

Jesus Fernandez (DOB 7/22/64) – wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for scheming to defraud. He is accused of taking advantage of a senior citizen who he had been doing computer repair work for nearly a decade.

On his most recent visit, the victim paid him $450 for his services, which were legitimate. However a few days after his check was cashed, Fernandez cashed a second check, also in the amount of $450, drawn on the victim’s bank account fraudulently.

When detectives took a look at the authentic check, as well as the fake check, they were both drawn on the same account number, and the check numbers were in order, however, the appearance of the second, illegal check was clearly altered and not authored by the victim.

When Fernandez was queried about the fake check he cashed, he gave conflicting stories, but at the end of the day had no legitimate excuse.

His actions landed him in the Department of Corrections for just over two years, before he was placed on probation, which he has now violated. He has five previous arrests for drugs, fraud, theft and contempt. Fernandez is 5’7”, 207 pounds and could be living in Lehigh Acres or St. James City.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

Reporter: Rich Kolko



