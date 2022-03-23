DigitDots Magnetic Balls recalled due to ingestion hazard

HD Premier, the company that makes DigitDots, is recalling its three-millimeter and five-millimeter loose magnets sets because they can be hazardous if consumed.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says the magnets, when swallowed, can attract to each other and cause damage to your digestive system through perforations, blockages, infections and even death.

The recall applies to the three and five-millimeter magnets sold through various online retailers, including ilovedigitdots.com and Amazon, from March 2019 through January 2022.

HD Premier says it is aware of at least four people who required surgery to remove the small magnets after they were ingested. CPSC says it is aware of other reports of children and teenagers who have ingested similar magnets that required surgery for removal and at least two deaths. No deaths have been attributed to the HD Premier magnets.

If you have the recalled magnets, you should stop using them and contact HD Premier for a pre-paid label to return them. HD Premier says it will provide a refund when it receives the return.

