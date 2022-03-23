Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings campaigning for Senate seat with ‘affordability tour’

Florida Congresswoman Val Demings is on a three-day tour to explain why she will be the one to make housing affordable in Florida. Demings is campaigning for the Senate seat that Republican Marco Rubio currently holds.

Val Demings is currently a representative for the western Orlando area.

There is not much that is affordable in Florida. Not rent, property insurance, or medicine. Democratic Senate hopeful Demings thinks she can fix that, and she wants to do it from Republican incumbent Marco Rubio’s seat.

“Senator Rubio has been an elected office since 1998. Good for him. If he thinks that has worked for him, I chose tough jobs,” said Demings.

The former Orlando police chief continued her campaign in Fort Myers Wednesday as part of her ‘affordability tour.’ Demings went to a Dunbar pharmacy, Harlem Heights to talk about affordable housing, and south Fort Myers small businesses. “I am doing now and will continue to do what I’ve always done. And that is to work on behalf of all people and not pick winners and losers based on their political party,” said Demings.

When it comes to political parties, Demings is in a tough spot as President Joe Biden’s approval ratings fall further and Florida democrats struggle to get anything done.

WINK News asked her if she thinks it will impact her campaign. “You control the things you can control. We have a very aggressive agenda in Washington DC and I’m going to continue to work on that agenda,” said Demings.

Marco Rubio’s team called Deming’s agenda laughable in a news release. You can read the complete statement below:

Val Demings is kicking off what she’s laughably calling an “Affordability Tour” today, hoping that name will somehow absolve her of all the times she’s voted to make life less affordable for Floridians.



While in Congress, Demings has: Championed Biden’s multi-trillion dollar Build Back Socialist agenda, voting to hike taxes on working families while cutting taxes for millionaires in blue states like New York and California.

Voted against the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which doubled the child tax credit for working families thanks to Senator Rubio.

Voted for the Congressional Progressive Caucus’ Green New Deal, which would add a $10.25 per barrel tax on oil. “Val Demings has consistently voted to increase taxes on and drive up costs for Floridians — she can’t sweep that under the rug. Inflation and gas prices are at record highs under Democrats’ poor leadership, and yet Demings votes with the Socialist Squad 94% of the time. There’s only one candidate in this race who has consistently worked to make life more affordable for Florida families, and that’s Marco Rubio,” said Elizabeth Gregory, communications director for Marco Rubio for Senate.

In response, Demings said, “I think people can make their mouths say anything. And I don’t have the time to respond to statements that don’t help to make Floridians’ lives better.”

In November, voters will decide who will ultimately win the Senate seat.

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Matthew Seaver

