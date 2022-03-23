Car crashes into San Carlos Park home; minor injuries

A car crashed into a home in San Carlos Park in Lee County Wednesday morning.

San Carlos Park Fire District responded to the crash at a home on the northwest corner of Lee Road and Harrisburg Drive just after 10:30 a.m.

The single occupant of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and refused treatment.

The home has significant damage to the garage’s wall.

No one in the home suffered injuries.

Writer: WINK News

