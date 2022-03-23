Cape Coral dancing in a new street on Wednesday nights after a push for safety

A plan to keep people safe while dancing in the streets has a Wednesday night tradition in Cape Coral taking place in a new spot.

Every Wednesday night, people dance to Dancing in the Streets on Southeast 47th Terrace in front of Cork Soakers in downtown Cape Coral. Police have moved the dancers to a new place where they can dance without blocking traffic.

Police blocked off Southeast 8th Court on Wednesday, and the area was packed with hundreds of people.

“Cork soakers on a Wednesday night with Deb and the Dynamics is an amazing following,” said Parker Lightner of Cape Coral.

“It’s gotten bigger and bigger and bigger every year,” said Ernest Cantu, saxophone player for Deb and the Dynamics.

For close to a year, when Deb and the Dynamics performed Dancing in the Streets, people would run out and dance in the street. “Every time a car would go by, I would get a little nervous,” said Debra Biela, lead singer and bass player for Deb and the Dynamics.

Now roadblocks are set up with Southeast 8th Court blocked off as a safe space to dance. “You’re going to get more of a following, more of a safe, you know, atmosphere for people to just be free and have a great time,” said Lightner.

“I don’t think it hurt us at all. I think we got a great crowd. I mean, you can’t stop it,” said Biela.

People said this feels like getting back to normal compared to everything people have been through over the past couple of years during the pandemic.

“I think that with everything going on in the world today, I think this is good. This is good for everybody,” said Oscar Camejo of Cape Coral.

“It was like a sense of freedom. A sense of rock and roll,” said Biela.

The band said they are performing at Cork Soakers every Wednesday night through the end of April. Each Wednesday, Southeast 8th Court will be blocked off so you can dance your cares away.

Reporter: Justin Kase

Writer: Matthew Seaver

