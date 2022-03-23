83-year-old man killed in crash on I-75 in Collier County

An 83-year-old man was killed in a crash on I-75 in Collier County early Wednesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 40-year-old Naples man was driving a car south in the center lane of I-75, in the area of mile marker 113, at around 2:15 a.m. The 83-year-old Naples man was driving his car ahead of the other one in the center lane of I-75 when both drivers attempted to change from the center lane to the right lane and the first car rear-ended the second.

The younger man’s car continued onto the grass shoulder and stopped, while the other car came to rest on the paved shoulder. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals and the 83-year-old driver was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

