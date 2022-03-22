Windy, warmer forecast for Tuesday
A hot and windy afternoon is in store under partly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the upper 80s and 90s during peak heating. Winds will be gusting from 20 to 30 miles per hour.
A few spotty showers will be possible, beginning in the late afternoon. These will primarily form within our coastal counties
After returning to the 90s Wednesday, highs will drop into the 70s by the week’s end. This change is thanks to a cold front that will begin influencing our local weather patterns on Thursday.
The front will additionally bring scattered rain chances on Thursday.
Breezy winds are in the forecast throughout Tuesday. These will be responsible for moderate wave chop within our bays and 2- to 3-foot wave height within the gulf.