Two SWFL men win $1M on 500X The Cash scratch-off tickets

A man from Arcadia and another man from Marco Island are each $1 million richer after scratching their way to the winnings.

The Florida Lottery says Priest Redden, of Arcadia, and William Murray, of Marco Island, are the two men who won. Each scratched their winnings from a $50 500X The Cash scratch-off game ticket.

Both Redden and Murray chose to take their winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Murray bought his winning ticket at the Publix on South Barfield Drive in Marco Island. Redden purchased his at Arcadia Discount Liquor & Tobacco on Southeast Highway 70 in Arcadia. Each store will receive $2,000 for selling a winning ticket.

The Florida Lottery says the 500X The Cash scratch-off game has a top prize of $25 million, with the overall odds of winning a prize being 1-in-4.5.

