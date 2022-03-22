Man accused of sexual battery inside of North Naples 7-Eleven

A 25-year-old Collier County man was arrested after authorities say he sexually battered a woman inside of a 7-Eleven in North Naples on Monday.

Pedro Adauto Castillo is accused of slapping a woman’s behind as she was preparing a beverage at a drink counter and then attempting to further batter her.

Castillo admitted to authorities he slapped a stranger but said he didn’t do more, according to a Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The woman chased him through the store and parking lot until he entered a white Toyota Tacoma and drove away.

Deputies arrived to investigate and found Castillo parked behind a nearby Toys R Us. Castillo told deputies he was waiting for his wife who had run off after he slapped the stranger’s behind.

Castillo faces a charge of sexual battery.

