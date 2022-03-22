LCSO deputies respond to Buckingham home

There is a significant Lee County Sheriff’s Office presence at a home in Buckingham. This is happening in the 4000-block of Cedar Hammock Court in Buckingham.

Deputies have not told us what they are investigating but say this is an active investigation. LCSO also says there is no threat to the community at this time.

