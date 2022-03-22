LaBelle man sentenced 40 years for armed robbery at pawn shop

A LaBelle man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for a 2021 armed robbery of a pawn shop in Hendry County.

The State Attorney’s Office says Raynaldo Ray Quiroga, 37, was sentenced after being found guilty of robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, possessing stolen firearms, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. A jury found Quiroga guilty in December 2021.

On May 19, 2021, Quiroga, dressed as a law enforcement officer, handcuffed a pawnshop customer and two employees and ordered a second customer to sit still while he went to a safe. Quiroga stole approximately six guns and placed them in the tactical vest he was wearing. Investigators say Quiroga helped up a customer he had handcuffed, released him, and let him exit the pawnshop.

Quiroga was arrested just days later, on May 21, 2021. Investigators found evidence in his home linking him to the crime.

Quiroga was also named as a suspect in an attempted robbery in Fort Myers in 2019, but Fort Myers police didn’t make an arrest. Investigators said he was previously convicted of armed robbery with a firearm in Lee County back in 2005.

