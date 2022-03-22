Driver in Arcadia crash at daycare that killed girl, injured other, to be held on $200,000 bond

An 18-year-old woman accused of crashing into an Arcadia daycare’s playground, injuring one child and killing 4-year-old Maleena Valdez is being held on $200,000 bond.

Kiara Morant was arrested in Lee County last week and transported to DeSoto County on Monday to face two counts of driving without a license causing serious injury or death.

Morant is accused of crashing her vehicle into the Imagination Station Learning Center as she drove on State Road 70. Maleena and a second child were struck as they played.

A judge in DeSoto County on Tuesday set bond to $100,000 per count based on an elevated risk to the community and the serious nature of the crime.

If Morant is released, she will be supervised and will have to undergo drug and alcohol testing.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know