Collier County deputies respond to tiger attack at airboat tour business near Everglades City

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is responding to calls of tiger attack just outside of Everglades City.

Deputies say this happened at Wooten’s Everglades Airboat Tours, at 32330 Tamiami Trail East in Ochopee.

CCSO believes that a caretaker was feeding a tiger in its enclosure. When a 50-year-old man employed by Wooten’s entered the tiger’s enclosure, he was not authorized to be inside the tiger’s enclosure.

That tiger attacked the man, and he sustained injuries to both of his arms. He has since been taken to the hospital.

The caretaker was able to contain the tiger, and the tiger did not sustain any injuries.

WINK News has a crew headed to the scene, and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

