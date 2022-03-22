City of Marco Island asking residents for input in new survey

The City of Marco Island is asking its residents for input in a new survey.

City leaders say they’re conducting the comprehensive citizen survey for important feedback from residents. The survey is supposedly customized with specific services and programs provided by the City of Marco Island.

They even hired a professional surveying company t conduct the survey.

This citizen survey takes between five and 10 minutes to complete and will be open from March 22 to April 8. To access the survey, you can go to the city’s website.

