Charlotte County sex offender found guilty of inappropriately touching kids in a pool

A registered sex offender has been found guilty of inappropriately touching two children in a pool in Charlotte County in 2019.

Timothy Rice was found guilty on two counts of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation and two counts of Lewd or Lascivious Conduct. Rice is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison. He is set to be sentenced on April 21.

Rice was arrested in 2019 in Texas after an investigation into a series of incidents that occurred in March at the Ann Dever Regional Park Pool in Charlotte County. Investigators say Rice brought toys like water guns to the pool to get children to approach him.

The same tactic earned him his sex offender title more than 20 years ago. Police in Hillsborough County arrested Rice in 1998, and a jury convicted him of molesting five young children.

