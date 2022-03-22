Burglary suspect attempts to escape custody through ceiling after Port Charlotte arrest

A Punta Gorda man suspected of burglary attempted to escape custody via the ceiling after being arrested in Port Charlotte on Monday morning.

According to an official blog post, Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies went to a home on Abrade Avenue after they say a suspect was found pacing on the back lanai. The suspect then fled the scene once law enforcement arrived. The homeowner told them that the suspect, 29-year-old Terence Meehan, had broken into their home on Sunday and stole cash from her daughter’s bedroom. A perimeter was set up around the home and K9 units conducted a track.

Hours later, deputies report that a neighbor in the area reported a suspicious man sitting in the wooded lot next to their home on Abrade Avenue, wearing cargo shorts and sporting a beard that matched the description of Meehan. He was then seen running towards Goldcoast Avenue. An aviation unit was called out to assist from above.

After several tips regarding the sighting of Meehan, deputies were able to find him between a garage and an RV at a home on Goldcoast Avenue. As law enforcement identified themselves and approached, Meehan hesitated before reaching behind his back to grab a tire iron, dropping it to the ground as he went to his knees. The deputy then placed Meehan into custody for burglary and resisting without violence.

Meehan was taken to the district office on Loveland Boulevard for questioning. While Meehan was in the interview room, detectives say they heard a “commotion” and opened the door to see Meehan hanging from the ceiling in an attempt to escape custody.

At the time of arrest, Meehan was also in possession of stolen credit cards, identification and medical marijuana cards.

Meehan faces charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed, escape, possession of burglary tools, grand theft property between $100 and $300 from a dwelling, and resisting an officer without violence.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know