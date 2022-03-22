Better Together hosting ‘second chance’ job fairs in Naples, Lehigh Acres

The Better Together organization is hosting a pair of “second chance” job fairs to help find jobs for people with employment barriers that are difficult to overcome.

A job fair will be held in Lehigh Acres on March 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rise Christian Church on Bell Boulevard North. The job fair will feature companies including Alsco, El Tarasco Mexican Restaurant, Hands on Staffing, Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services, PestMax Control Solutions and Waffle House.

Another job fair will also be held in Naples on March 24. It will occur from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Davis Boulevard in Naples. The employers at that event include Amazon, Collier County Public Schools, Complete General Contracting Group, Healthcare Network, Jeff Wilson Pool Service, Naples Heritage Golf & Country Club, Presstige Printing, St. Matthew’s House and The Salvation Army of Naples & Collier County.

Better Together says the job fairs are designed to help people who face challenges entering or re-entering the workforce. “Employment barriers can come in many forms, including homelessness, previous incarceration, lack of reliable child care or transportation, or gaps on your resume due to the pandemic,” said Megan Rose, CEO of Better Together, in a press release. “Our Day of Second Chances aims to help job seekers overcome those barriers by opening the door to new opportunities and providing job coaching and resources to help them succeed in their search for employment.”

The organization says the job fairs also provide one-on-one job coaching sessions to help with resumes and interviewing skills and tips for proper presentation through clothing and haircuts.

Writer: WINK News

