A Cape Coral restaurant’s ‘Dancing in the Street’ gathering being moved for safety

A Southwest Florida dance party is moving locations to protect drivers and those dancing in the street. Every Wednesday night, hundreds of people dance in the street to the song “Dancing in the Street” in Cape Coral.

It’s all fun until a bus comes down Southeast 47th Terrace.

“It gets kind of crazy I get a little worried when that happens. You know I don’t want anyone getting hurt. They move out of the way, but they come right back in and start dancing again,” said Debra Biela, lead singer and bass player for Deb and the Dynamics.

Every Wednesday, Deb and the Dynamics take the stage at Cork Soakers Deck and Wine Bar in Cape Coral. Due to the hundreds of people who prefer to show off their dance moves in the street, Cape police are moving the party, effective Wednesday, March 23.

“It’s gotten too big where they couldn’t turn a blind eye really to it anymore,” said Biela.

Instead of Southeast 47th Terrace, police will now block off one block of Southeast 8th Court, right next to Cork Soakers, from 4-11 p.m. This will protect the partiers and keep traffic moving. “I’m just hoping everyone complies and goes to that side of the street. I don’t want to see any trouble or anything so I think it’ll be more fun,” said Biela.

With the stage out on the street, Biela will finally see this tradition first hand. “Kind of feels like a sense of freedom going out there, you know what I mean, rocking out in the streets. It’s just a great feeling to have people happy again,” said Biela.

Their moves may not be the best, but every Wednesday night, people have been dancing in the street along Southeast 47th Terrace in Cape Coral as Deb and the Dynamics play the song the song inside Cork Soakers Deck and Wine Bar.

“They just run out into the street. As soon as the horns come in, bum bum, and they just go running to the street,” said Biela.

That song became a staple of their set. A few of the band’s friends started the trend. “And people were following them and then we said that’s kind of cool let’s just call it Dancing in the Street on Wednesdays. And it just got bigger and bigger where hundreds and hundreds of people are coming now,” said Biela.

Biela said that party, with this song, strikes a chord with so many people, especially when you listen to the lyrics. “I think it has a lot to do with what’s going on in the world you know. It’s calling out around the world are you ready for a brand new beat? You know what I mean we are ready for a new beat,” said Biela.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Zach Oliveri

Writer: Matthew Seaver

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know