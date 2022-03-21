Warm, windy, dry weather for Southwest Florida

High temperatures will return to the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Wind speeds will be breezy at times, gusting at up to 25 miles per hour.

Our above-average heat will be short-lived, with highs returning to the 70s by Friday.

Dry weather and gusty winds will make for ideal wildfire conditions. Lee County is now under a “Very High” fire index with all other Southwest Florida counties remaining under a “Moderate” fire index.

Rain chances will be slim until Thursday.

Our strong winds will make for moderate chop and fairly high wave-heights on the gulf waters Monday.

Reporter: Nash Rhodes



