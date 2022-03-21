Warm, windy, dry weather for Southwest Florida

Published: March 21, 2022 7:06 AM EDT
Updated: March 21, 2022 7:09 AM EDT

High temperatures will return to the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Wind speeds will be breezy at times, gusting at up to 25 miles per hour.

Our above-average heat will be short-lived, with highs returning to the 70s by Friday.

Dry weather and gusty winds will make for ideal wildfire conditions. Lee County is now under a “Very High” fire index with all other Southwest Florida counties remaining under a “Moderate” fire index.

Rain chances will be slim until Thursday.

Our strong winds will make for moderate chop and fairly high wave-heights on the gulf waters Monday.

Reporter:Nash Rhodes
