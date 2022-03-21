The School District of Lee County holding a teacher recruitment fair in April

The School District of Lee County holding a teacher recruitment fair to interview people and fill the district’s vacant teaching positions next month.

The school district says to be eligible for a teaching position you must have at least one of the following requirements; a valid standard teaching certificate from Florida or another state, you are expected to graduate from a college of education by August 2022, or you hold a bachelor’s degree in an area where certification can be obtained, or any degree major and a passing score on a subject area exam.

Lee County schools are holding the recruitment fair on April 30. Anyone interested must preregister for the recruiting event by clicking here and applying for the “Spring Teacher Recruitment Fair” position. Candidates will be screened and sent an email with an invitation to the event when accepted. Applications close on April 15.

The School District of Lee County says principals and assistant principals will be conducting the interviews. The school district says it will be making offers during the recruiting event.

If you have additional questions about applying for an interview, you can email [email protected] You can also find more Lee County schools recruiting events by clicking here.

