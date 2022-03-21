Money Monday: Federal Reserve interest rate decision March 2022

The Federal Open Markets Committee concluded its two-day meeting to determine the fate of the nation’s interest rates on Wednesday. Here to help us interpret its decision is Stefan Contorno, senior vice president and partner of Touchstone Wealth Partners UBS – Bonita Springs.

Reporter: Lisa Hutson

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

