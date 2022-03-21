Man arrested for inappropriately grabbing customers at stores in Cape Coral

A man has been arrested after several random attacks at stores. These strange attacks began at the Target on Pine Island Road in Cape Coral.

Shamar White is accused of inappropriately grabbing customers who were inside and outside of stores.

The first victim says the suspect grabbed her and smacked her in the face.

Another woman told police officers that White pushed her twice after touching her inappropriately.

An arrest report alleges that he yelled explicit comments at a customer as she was walking through a parking lot. White even went to another woman who was sitting on a bench and tried putting his finger in her mouth.

Then, White headed to a Panera Bread in the same shopping plaza and approached a woman in her car. The report says he was holding a box knife and touching himself inappropriately.

Four of those five victims are pressing charges.

White faces three charges of battery and one charge on indecent exposure.

