Immokalee woman wins $1M on scratch-off lottery ticket

An Immokalee woman has won the $1 million prize on a Gold Rush Limited scratch-off lottery ticket.

Lizbeth Chaparro Venegas, 25, of Immokalee, chose to take her winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $795,000.

The Florida Lottery says Venegas purchased the ticket at Handy Food on Lake Trafford Road in Immokalee. Handy Food will receive $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, the $20 Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game has 32 $5 million top prizes, 100 $1 million prizes, and 33,000 prizes that range from $1,000 to $100,000. The lottery says the overall odds of winning with a Gold Rush Limited ticket is one in 2.65.

