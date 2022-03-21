Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix recalled for possible foreign object contamination

Continental Mills has issued a recall for a batch of its Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix for possibly containing foreign object material.

The recall is for Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix with the UPC 078742370828 and a best by date of Sept. 1, 2023. The pancake and waffle mix is distributed nationwide and can be found at Walmart.

The recall comes after Continental Mills says fragments from a cable used to clear processing lines were found in a limited amount of their product. Continental Mills says there have been no reports of contaminated products from consumers.

The company asks that you throw out or return the boxes of recalled products to the store you bought them from for a refund or replacement. If you would like more information on getting a refund or requesting one, you can call the Recall Phone Hotline at 1-800-578-7832.

