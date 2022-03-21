Fort Myers Beach to ban more motorized mobility devices

Electric bikes and scooters are already not allowed on the sidewalks of Fort Myers Beach, and the town council wants to add other forms of transportation to the list of banned devices.

A new ordinance adds electric skateboards, hoverboards and other motorized micromobility devices to that list. Councilman Bill Veach says the purpose is to catch up with technology and that the ordinance is really just changing the definition of “motorized vehicle.” The ordinance says people will be prohibited from using motorized micromobility devices including e-bikes, electric scooters, electric skateboards, one-wheeled devices and hoverboards on the town’s sidewalks, shared-use paths, streets and roads.

According to Veach, it’s become a safety issue.

“The sidewalks are now very congested,” Veach said. “The beach is really a place for children to be able to play with abandon, not to have to worry about someone going 20 miles an hour on an electric bike… again, this is not about the e-bikes, this is just about defining the newer technology.”

Under the ordinance, the only motorized devices that would get an exception are motorized wheelchairs having three or more wheels. The Fort Myers Beach Town Council will have the second reading and final public hearing for this ordinance Monday.

“I’ve seen people injured on them,” Veach said. “I saw a woman who was out after falling over one wearing a helmet on the beach, and the firemen had to come out and help her… I do consider it a safety issue, you know. The beach is our precious resource. And it is a place where I think children should go to play without fear. And parents should never worry about their children running around. Personally, I’ve gone for jogs on the beach and almost plowed into kids who just run in any direction, spontaneously.”

Reporter: Annette Montgomery

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

