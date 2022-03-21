FHP: Driver arrested in DUI crash on Cape Coral Bridge

The Florida Highway Patrol says a driver has been arrested for DUI following a single-vehicle crash on the Cape Coral Bridge on Sunday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

