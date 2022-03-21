Despensas móviles de Harry Chapin, semana del 21 de marzo
El Banco de Alimentos de Harry Chapin estará entregando comida gratis en las siguientes ubicaciones desde el 21 al 26 de marzo.
Lunes, 21 de Marzo
Bonita Lions Club, Bonita Springs
10:00 am – 11:30 am
10346 Pennsylvania Ave, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Stars Complex, Fort Myers (Farmer’s Market Style)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
2980 Edison Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33916
Martes, 22 de Marzo
Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee
10:00 am – 11:30 am
1155 Roberts Ave W, Immokalee, FL 34142
Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres
10:00 am – 11:30 am
20910 Copperhead Dr, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
Miércoles, 23 de Marzo
785 Forrey Drive, LaBelle
10:00 am – 11:30 am
785 Forrey Dr, LaBelle, FL 33935
Chalo Nitka Grounds, Moore Haven
10:00 am – 11:30 am
301 10th St, Moore Haven, FL 33471
Golden Gate Community Center, Naples
10:00 am – 11:30 am
4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL 34116
Jueves, 24 de Marzo
Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers
10:00 am – 11:30 am
7101 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917
Human Services of Charlotte County (Farmer’s Market Style)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
21500 Gibralter Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33952
Viernes, 25 de Marzo
Boys and Girls Club, Naples
7500 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104, USA
10:00 am – 11:30 am
Ocean Church (entrance on NE 21th Ave)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
2016 Kismet Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33909
Sábado, 26 de Marzo
Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres
1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971
10:00 am – 11:30 am