Credit: Harry Chapin Food Bank
WINK NEWS

Despensas móviles de Harry Chapin, semana del 21 de marzo

Published: March 21, 2022 3:38 PM EDT
Updated: March 21, 2022 3:47 PM EDT

El Banco de Alimentos de Harry Chapin estará entregando comida gratis en las siguientes ubicaciones desde el 21 al 26 de marzo.

Lunes, 21 de Marzo

Bonita Lions Club, Bonita Springs
10:00 am – 11:30 am
10346 Pennsylvania Ave, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Stars Complex, Fort Myers (Farmer’s Market Style)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
2980 Edison Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33916

Martes, 22 de Marzo

Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee
10:00 am – 11:30 am
1155 Roberts Ave W, Immokalee, FL 34142

Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres
10:00 am – 11:30 am
20910 Copperhead Dr, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

Miércoles, 23 de Marzo

785 Forrey Drive, LaBelle
10:00 am – 11:30 am
785 Forrey Dr, LaBelle, FL 33935

Chalo Nitka Grounds, Moore Haven
10:00 am – 11:30 am
301 10th St, Moore Haven, FL 33471

Golden Gate Community Center, Naples
10:00 am – 11:30 am
4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL 34116

Jueves, 24 de Marzo

Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers
10:00 am – 11:30 am
7101 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917

Human Services of Charlotte County (Farmer’s Market Style)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
21500 Gibralter Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33952

Viernes, 25 de Marzo

Boys and Girls Club, Naples
7500 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104, USA
10:00 am – 11:30 am

Ocean Church (entrance on NE 21th Ave)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
2016 Kismet Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33909

Sábado, 26 de Marzo

Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres
1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971
10:00 am – 11:30 am

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.
Writer:WINK News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media