Despensas móviles de Harry Chapin, semana del 21 de marzo

El Banco de Alimentos de Harry Chapin estará entregando comida gratis en las siguientes ubicaciones desde el 21 al 26 de marzo.

Lunes, 21 de Marzo

Bonita Lions Club, Bonita Springs

10:00 am – 11:30 am

10346 Pennsylvania Ave, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Stars Complex, Fort Myers (Farmer’s Market Style)

10:00 am – 11:30 am

2980 Edison Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33916

Martes, 22 de Marzo

Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee

10:00 am – 11:30 am

1155 Roberts Ave W, Immokalee, FL 34142

Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres

10:00 am – 11:30 am

20910 Copperhead Dr, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

Miércoles, 23 de Marzo

785 Forrey Drive, LaBelle

10:00 am – 11:30 am

785 Forrey Dr, LaBelle, FL 33935

Chalo Nitka Grounds, Moore Haven

10:00 am – 11:30 am

301 10th St, Moore Haven, FL 33471

Golden Gate Community Center, Naples

10:00 am – 11:30 am

4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL 34116

Jueves, 24 de Marzo

Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers

10:00 am – 11:30 am

7101 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917

Human Services of Charlotte County (Farmer’s Market Style)

10:00 am – 11:30 am

21500 Gibralter Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33952

Viernes, 25 de Marzo

Boys and Girls Club, Naples

7500 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104, USA

10:00 am – 11:30 am

Ocean Church (entrance on NE 21th Ave)

10:00 am – 11:30 am

2016 Kismet Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33909

Sábado, 26 de Marzo

Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres

1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

10:00 am – 11:30 am

