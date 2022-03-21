Deputy released from hospital after being shot by suspect in Lehigh Acres

According to the sheriff, the Lee County Sheriff’s deputy who saw shot during a traffic stop in Lehigh Acres on Thursday has been released from the hospital.

Deputies and others from the Lee County Sheriff’s office were at the hospital to greet him as he was discharged.

Sheriff Marceno said that the deputy who was shot has been promoted to detective.

“Right away he said to me, sheriff, you see this arm. I can’t say when it’s going to be good. But I want to get back as soon as possible. I want to get back and chase the bad guys again,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

The deputy was shot in the shoulder during a traffic stop on a suspected stolen vehicle on SR-82 Thursday. The sheriff’s office says deputies returned fire on the suspect, killing him.

Marceno said that the suspect was known to law enforcement.

LCSO has not released the name of the suspect or further details about the incident.

