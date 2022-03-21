1 man, 3 minors arrested in connection with armed robbery in Fort Myers

A 20-year-old Fort Myers man was arrested alongside three minors in connection with an armed robbery on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Charles Davis and the other three are suspected of having robbed a person at gunpoint at a house on Fairview Avenue in Fort Myers.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

