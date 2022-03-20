What the Supreme Court confirmation hearings mean to Southwest Florida

Hours from now, the Supreme Court confirmation hearings will begin for judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. And, if she’s confirmed, she’ll be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Only seven other women have served on the high court. So, WINK News reporter Michelle Alvarez talked to people in Southwest Florida about what this moment means for them and the entire country.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination means hope for Jacquelyn McMiller with Lee County NAACP.

“I think it’s touched every Black woman and child in any way that gives them hope. And when you have hope, you have pretty much everything,” said McMiller.

Vincent Keeys is the president of Collier County NAACP. “I think it’s absolutely long overdue. It’s making history. And it’s so good for us to be able to witness that in our day and time,” Keeys said.

He says he’s ready for a more inclusive court system but hopes this vote doesn’t create greater division. “We hope that we don’t see a greater divide. We hope that we see a united confirming vote for her to become the supreme court justice. We know we have gone through a lot of turmoil in the last three years. And we’re just hoping that she gets confirmed, and it will not be as tumultuous as past nominations have been,” said Keeys.

Kathy Mayo is the president of Women’s March of Fort Myers. “I just want them to pay attention and not just see it as a Black-white issue or an issue that divides us. This should be bringing us together, not separating us,” said Mayo.

“It means something to– to women, to know that there’s someone there that’s looking after them. Someone who can understand some of the issues that not only women have, but Black women have,” Mayo said.

Judge Jackson grew up in Miami and went on to graduate with honors from Harvard and Harvard Law. She has since clerked on the Supreme Court for Justice Stephen Breyer, who she’s now poised to replace.

“For the Black community, this is one step forward, but we have many more to come,” McMiller said.

Senator Marco Rubio met with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Tuesday. He said they have “starkly different understandings of the constitution.” Rubio even called her story inspiring.

But, he says he cannot support any nominee who believes it’s okay for a judge to craft policy instead of interpreting the constitution.

Reporter: Michelle Alvarez

Writer: Drew Hill

