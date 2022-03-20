Port Charlotte man suffers critical injuries in motorcycle crash

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a man was critically injured in a Charlotte County crash. This happened near the intersection of Chamberlain Blvd. and Canora Drive.

FHP says a 41-year-old Port Charlotte man was heading north on Chamberlain Blvd. just south of Canora Drive.

The motorcyclist left the roadway, ran into the grass, and the motorcycle overturned.

That man has critical injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know