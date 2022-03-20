Isolated storm chance Sunday
Today is the first day of Spring, and it’s going to feel like it today across SW Florida with highs in the 80s, and a chance for isolated storms in the afternoon.
Looking to the work week, it starts off relatively hot with highs in the 90s, along with low rain chances. A better chance of rain comes Thursday into Friday as our next cold front moves across the area. Behind it, the weather looks sunny & nice for next weekend.
