Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. closed for hours as law enforcement is investigated

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. is closed in Fort Myers. This is happening between Ortiz Ave. and Michigan Ave.

Both Fort Myers police and Lee County deputies are on scene.

We do not know what law enforcement is investigating.

WINK News has a crew on scene and will continue to update as more information becomes available.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know