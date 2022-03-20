3 wounded in Miami Beach Spring Break shooting

Miami Beach police are investigating a shooting that left several people injured.

It happened on the 800 block of Ocean Drive.

Investigators say two people had to be taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third victim, investigators say, arrived at Mount Sinai Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound that happened at the same scene.

Police are now trying to figure out what happened.

If you have any information that can help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Author: CBSMiami.com Team

