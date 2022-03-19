Warm weekend ahead

The forecast this weekend is looking good across Southwest Florida.

Expect highs back in the mid to upper 80s and partly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms will pop up inland later today, and there will be a slightly better chance for a storm closer to the coast on Sunday.

Looking ahead, next week starts off very warm with highs in the upper 80s to around 90, with relatively low rain chances. By late week, a cold front could bring a better chance for rain, before cooling things off by next weekend.

Reporter: Dylan Federico



