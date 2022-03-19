Vehicle crash on Daniels Parkway in south Fort Myers

Authorities are investigating a crash with injuries in south Fort Myers.

The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting injuries and a roadblock.

A red Nissan was impacted.

It appears the car got into a crash with a semi, which is also on the scene. Daniels Parkway eastbound lanes from Fuel Farm Road to Gateway are closed.

Writer: WINK News

