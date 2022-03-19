Trash piling up this week in Lehigh Acres community

Trash is piling up inside of one community in Lehigh Acres. Those who live here say the problem has persisted for more than a week.

This is happening at the Golden Palms Luxury Motorcoach Resort in Lehigh Acres. Neighbors and the property’s management have been calling Waste Pro about the issue.

These residents say they’ve called multiple times throughout the week and were told someone would be sent out, but that never happened.

Dumpsters are filled to the brim, and trash bags continue to pile up on the ground next to them. Tina Stevens lives in Golden Palms Luxury Motorcoach Resort. ” It just flows around here, flows around the back there, and flows around the other side,” Stevens said.

Stevens has been a full-time resident of this community since November. So, she says, the trash sitting in piles is a health and safety concern.

“I got home at dark. And as I rounded the corner to pull into my site, my headlights went across, and you could see rodents running across the street,” said Stevens.

A developer at the community, Ron Greenland, told WINK News that waste Pro has been inconsistent in the time they’ve done business together. “They’re not picking up the garbage that we were scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of this week. And they didn’t show up any of the days. And we call them each time,” Greenland said.

“And they always will say we’re sending somebody out. But you saw when you were out there today, they hadn’t been there in a week,” said Greenland.

So we wanted to know how this mess makes the developer feel. “Well, it’s embarrassing. So, you’re powerless… you… I don’t know what else I can… I can do. There’s not another solution. So it’s just embarrassing when you have so many of your owners call you and say, you know, because a lot of them think maybe, maybe I’m the problem, but I’m at the mercy of my vendor,” Greenland said.

Stevens has said she’d like to see Waste Pro hold up their end of the contract and pick up the trash. “We pay our bills here, and we expect a service, and you know, we feel like they’re not fulfilling that service,” said Stevens.

She also says she’s sending a letter to county leaders about the issue. WINK News did reach out to Waste Pro and called the division manager about the trash situation, but we have not yet heard back.

Reporter: Marcello Cuadra

Writer: Drew Hill

