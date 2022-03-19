Teen arrested in Collier County for street racing

An 18-year-old Collier County man was arrested after a deputy said he caught him racing and driving recklessly Friday night.

Juan Hernandez-Rojas was issued a citation for racing, an arrest report shows.

According to the report, a deputy was traveling on Collier Boulevard just north of Green Boulevard when five BMWs drove by traveling at a high rate of speed while also swerving in and out of traffic.

The deputy said Hernandez-Rojas “was the most aggressive and reckless” even cutting off the deputy, who was in an unmarked truck.

The BMWs were changing lanes in rapid succession and were causing other drivers to break.

Hernandez-Rojas was pulled over while the other BMWs continued driving away, but the sheriff’s office issued a bulletin on them.

It’s unclear if anyone else was stopped.

There were three juveniles in Hernandez-Rojas’ vehicle. Marijuana was also found in the vehicle, but not one was charged.

The juveniles were released to their parents.

The BMW was released to his father, the arrest report states.

On Twitter, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said Hernandez-Rojas faces a mandatory 1-year license suspension, a 30-day impound of the vehicle and a fine between $500 to $1,000.

Writer: WINK News

