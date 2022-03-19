Sarasota police investigating threats of a shooting at the Sarasota on Saturday

The Sarasota Police Department said it is investigating an “unsubstantiated threat” that three people will be targeting at the Sarasota County Fair on Saturday night.

The police department said they are aware of a threat that indicates a group of individuals from Manatee County plan to shoot three people at the fair.

“It is not alleged to be a random event. As stated, it is a threat towards these 3 specific people not the Fair itself,” the police department said in a statement.

The Sarasota Police Department said it is working alongside the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office to follow up on leads in the case.

The information indicates the incident may involve “Orbeez guns,” a toy gun that fires soft-gel pellet projectiles, which have gained popularity on social media.

Even though they are a toy, they could cause an injury, Sarasota police said.

Because of the threats, the department said they will increase staffing at the fair, including having drones in the air to monitor the crowd.

Magnetometers will also be at each entrance, police said.

The Sarasota County Fair will also have private security and they have been notified of the rumors, police said.

“We are taking all precautions to ensure the Fair is safe and enjoyable this evening,” Sarasota police said.

Writer: WINK News

