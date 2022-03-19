March for Equality in Fort Myers on Saturday

March is women’s history month and on Saturday the annual “March for Equality” rally will draw hundreds of supporters.

Demonstrators will march for women’s rights at the Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers.

It’s an opportunity for women, men and children to express their support for equality. The message organizers want for people to take with them is to speak out.

At the end of the march, they will have food trucks, entertainers and a mix of political speakers at state and local levels.

Some of those include Florida Agriculture Commissoner Nikki Fried, and State Sen. Annette Taddeo, who are both running for governor of Florida, and Jacqueline McMiller, who is running for mayor of Fort Myers.

The Women’s March of Fort Myers interim president Kathy Mayo said it’s important to speak out for change.

“This is our country too,” Mayo said. “This is not a white male country, this is a country of all shapes and sizes and ages and colors and when we need to reflect that in our laws and in our culture, and anything we do to further that is important.”

Mayo said she is frustrated by the recent actions of the legislature.

“We were not happy with what happened in the legislature this session that just ended because it was more like an attack on women and the solar industry and any groups that didn’t fit the mainstream view of our governor and many of our legislators,” Mayo said.

The Florida legislature passed a bill that bans abortions after 15 weeks.

The march will start at 10 a .m. at the Alliance for the arts.

Reporter: Tiffany Rizzo



