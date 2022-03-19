Florida tops 1 million recreational boats

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, more than 1 million recreational boats are registered in Florida.

The agency announced Friday that the number had been surpassed, with the most vessel registrations in Miami-Dade County, with 74,622, followed by Pinellas County, with 53,867; Lee County, with 50,304; Broward County, with 47,741; and Hillsborough County, with 41,495.

Florida requires vessels to be registered with local tax collectors within 30 days of purchase.

Registration is not required for non-motor-powered vessels less than 16 feet long, along with canoes, kayaks, racing shells, and rowing sculls.

As the state passed the 1 million benchmark, the commission tried to highlight the importance of safety.

“With more boats on the water, we want to spread the word about boating safety to both residents and visitors enjoying Florida’s year-round boating season,” Maj. Rob Beaton, leader of the commission’s Boating and Waterways Section, said in a statement.

“A safe day while boating is a great day. Nothing can ruin a fun and memorable experience on the water faster than a boating accident.”

