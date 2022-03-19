Community holds fundraiser for family of girl who died after daycare crash

The community came together to help 4-year-old Maleena Valdez’s family. She died after an 18-year-old woman drove without a license and slammed through the fence of Imagination Station Learning Center in Arcadia.

In the wake of tragedy, one community is coming together. Yareni Yuñez is a part of this Arcadia community. “Every time something like has happened there, everybody does come together. They put everything aside, and they come together to support her, support whatever the cause be,” said Yuñez.

The tragic event has affected people across the community, so they honored Maleena and her family with a car wash fundraiser.

Jasmine Bryant says the whole of arcadia knows it could’ve been their children or family. “It could’ve easily been any one of us. And I would like to think that anybody and everybody would step up and do the same for me if I was in a dark space and I needed it. And you know, we just gotta do what’s right for this baby,” Bryant said.

Lynnette Lovett is a family friend. “It’s just because we care. And, you know, she was very lovable, she was very, very, very cute,” said Lovett.

While some got their cars washed, others simply dropped off donations. Brandi Reyes came out and showed her support. “If something happened to one of my babies, I would… I would pray that people would support the cause,” said Reyes. “I couldn’t imagine something like this happening.”

Amid such a dark time, the community’s working hard to be the light for her family. “It takes a village. It really takes a village and, you know, being that we come from a small town, I mean, we step up. Everybody has stepped up, and you know, the outpouring love that we were getting from the community is man, it’s amazing,” said Bryant.

Another fundraiser will take place on Saturday, March 26, in honor of Maleena at Beck’s Truckin Good BBQ.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Michelle Alvarez

Writer: Drew Hill

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know