Woman killed in Charlotte County ATV crash

A Punta Gorda woman was killed in an ATV crash in Charlotte County on Thursday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 43-year-old woman was driving her ATV east on Merchantile Avenue around 6:45 p.m., but she was unable to maintain control of it and

overturned. The ATV came to rest in the westbound travel lanes of Merchantile Avenue and the woman was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know