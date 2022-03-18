The site of a deadly ATV crash on Merchantile Avenue. Credit: Google Maps
CHARLOTTE COUNTY

Woman killed in Charlotte County ATV crash

Published: March 18, 2022 6:45 AM EDT

A Punta Gorda woman was killed in an ATV crash in Charlotte County on Thursday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 43-year-old woman was driving her ATV east on Merchantile Avenue around 6:45 p.m., but she was unable to maintain control of it and
overturned. The ATV came to rest in the westbound travel lanes of Merchantile Avenue and the woman was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.
Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media