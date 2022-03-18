Vigil held to remember little girl killed in crash, support her family

People gathered on Friday night to remember a little girl’s life that was taken too soon.

Four-year-old Maleena Valdez died on Wednesday after an SUV crashed into the play area of her daycare in Arcadia. The tragedy has majorly affected the people who live in this community. So, they honored Maleena and her family with a vigil.

WINK News spoke with Maleena’s mother, but it was challenging for her to talk to us. You could hear it in her voice. She says that her heart is still in so much pain. It was too difficult for her to say anything else.

That’s so many people showed up to comfort the family and honor Maleena.

These hugs and embraces highlight a close-knit community. They didn’t just want to honor the memory of Maleena Valdez, but they wanted to show support for her family.

Lynnette Love is a family friend. “Sometimes Arcadia just comes together, and it turns around and amazes what Arcadia can do,” said Love.

More than a hundred people gathered to comfort one another, pray and observe a moment of silence before lighting candles and releasing balloons.

WINK News spoke with Maleena’s father, Miguel Romo before the vigil started. “Wish it didn’t happen. Wish it didn’t happen. My baby’s gone,” said Romo.

He detailed the least time he saw his four-year-old little girl. “Last time I saw her, I had to drop her off at daycare, and obviously she didn’t want to go a little bit of tears because that’s just how it is. She never wanted to leave my side,” Romo said.

For hours, people who showed up took the time to comfort Maleena’s family. “She was very playful, very loving, full of energy, and it hurts a lot, but I know she wouldn’t want to see me like this, so I just gotta stay strong for her. I’m always going to miss her. I’m always going to miss my little baby,” said Romo.

Maleena’s father also said he’s praying for the family of the other child who was hit when the Jeep ca crashing through the fence. Family friends say a service will be held at a funeral home in Arcadia next Thursday. Then, two days later, they will be holding a fundraiser.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Justin Kase

Writer: Drew Hill

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know