State Road 82 reopens after deputy-involved shooting, investigation continues

Deputies have reopened State Road 82 at Gunnery Road following a deputy-involved shooting that closed the area to traffic for almost 24 hours.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said a deputy was shot in the arm and the suspect was killed.

A mobile command unit was set up as authorities investigated the crime scene.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the suspect that was killed.

K9 officers combed the area for evidence.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy attempted to stop a vehicle because it was reported stolen when the shooting began.

“In this case, potentially a stolen car. They know they’re already dealing with somebody who has a criminal intent or criminal mind,” said WINK News Safety and Security Specialist Rick Kolko.

The deputy remained in the hospital as of Friday.

Detectives spent close to 20 hours looking through the crime scene. A blue Chevy and two LCSO patrol vehicles were towed away.

There are still more questions than answers.

“Were there drugs thrown off the road? Was there another weapon that needed to be found? Was there another person that they potentially want to track,” Kolko said. “They need to be able to map out everything that occurred at that moment, where do the law enforcement cars pull up where did the other person park his car, so that really dictates the size of the crime scene or what they want to investigate.”

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has not responded to questions on Friday.

The slow and deliberate investigation along with radio silence from the sheriff’s office, Kolko said, is smart.

“Law enforcement wants to have everything from the initial radio call to the last moments of this event,” he said.

